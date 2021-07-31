Draft plan: deadline extended

The deadline for submission of suggestions and objections on the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) Draft Master Plan-2041 has been extended to August 7 from July 31. This is for the second time, the VMRDA has extended the date. VMRDA Commissioner K. Venkata Ramana Reddy appealed to the citizens to utilise the extended time and submit their suggestions and objections to finalise the Master Plan, which would meet the needs of future generations.