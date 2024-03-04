GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Don’t rely on Prashant Kishor’s ‘gut’, tweets Vijaya Sai Reddy 

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy stated that Mr. Kishor’s ‘gut’ has no relevance in contemporary politics,

March 04, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy.

YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Seeking to disprove political strategist Prashant Kishor’s prediction that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to suffer a rout in the ensuing general elections, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy posted a message on ‘X’ suggesting that Mr. Kishor’s ‘gut’ was unreliable as he spoke without logical data and his comments came in the wake of a recent meeting with N. Chandrababu Naidu for four hours.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy stated that Mr. Kishor’s ‘gut’ has no relevance in contemporary politics, while claiming that the YSRCP Government’s welfare schemes were a saviour of crores of people during Covid and provided a wide safety net to the people.

It may be noted that Mr. Kishor, who was a chief architect of the YSRCP victory in 2019 elections as the founder of I-PAC, predicted that the ruling party was about to ‘lose big’ this time, at a media conclave in Hyderabad on March 3.

