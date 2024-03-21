March 21, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories B. Rambabu on Thursday told industrial units to not compromise on safety measures which would help save precious lives and protect crores worth of equipment.

Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited’s vice-president K. Seshagiri Rao and other executives organised a seminar on the 53rd National Safety Week.

Mr. Rambabu told the gathering that installation of advanced safety equipment, periodical inspection, training in crisis management for staff and coordination with nearby industrial units and government authorities during a mishap would minimise the impact of fire and other accidents.

NACL safety manager S. Mouleeswara Rao said that the company has been maintaining safety measures of national standards. NACL senior executives Mani Prasad, Varma, V. Govinda Rao and others were present.