Donations received by party through electoral bonds being deliberately linked to skill development scam, says TDP leader Atchannaidu

The A.P. CID has submitted as ‘proof’ to the ACB Court the receipt of ₹27 crore by the TDP in 2018-19 only with an intention to prolong the case against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, says Atchannaidu

October 05, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Details of donations exceeding ₹20,000 given to the political parties in cash are informed to the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department as per established procedures, says K. Atchannaidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has said that the receipt of ₹27 crore by the party as donations in the form of electoral bonds in 2018-19 has been submitted by the A.P. CID to the ACB Court as proof of the funds allegedly swindled in the skill development project, with an intention to prolong the case against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In a press release on October 5 (Thursday), Mr. Atchannaidu said the details of donations exceeding ₹20,000 given to the political parties in cash would be informed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Income Tax Department as per established procedures, and the same could be downloaded from the ECI website.

‘Donations to YSRCP’

He further said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had received a sum of ₹99.84 crore in the form of electoral bonds in 2018-19, ₹74.35 crore in 2019-20, ₹96.25 crore in 2020-21 and ₹60 crore in 2021-22, but it did not have the courage to publish it in its mouthpiece ‘Saakshi’.

The information pertaining to the TDP was downloaded by the CID from the ECI website six months ago, but it could not detect anything wrong in it. But the same was apprised to the court as part of the plan to keep Mr. Naidu behind the bars for as long as possible, Mr. Atchannaidu said, reiterating that it was all a big conspiracy.

