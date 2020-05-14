Andhra Pradesh

Donations pour in for VMCto fight COVID-19

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has been receiving donations in various forms to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

In a release, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that so far many persons and organisations came forward with monetary help as well as material to help the civic body take care of the homeless and migrant workers in the relief centres.

Former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju has donated essentials worth ₹ 5 lakh, VMC Employees Co-operative Bank donated essentials worth 2 lakh, Builders Association donated essentials worth ₹1.2 lakh , Bank Of Baroda donated 200 grocery kits, Bhagam Constructions donated essentials worth ₹ 2 lakh , Gurudwara Samaj donated 100 rice bags, Reliance donated 100 grocery kits, and Yamanchali Joshi donated groceries worth ₹52, 850 among several others, he said.

