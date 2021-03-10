Dixon Technologies keen to invest in Kopparthi cluster

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, an electronic manufacturing services provider, has evinced interest in investing in the Kopparthi electron4ic manufacturing cluster in Kadapa district.
A delegation of the company met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. “It is a good development that the Dixon Technologies has come forward to invest in Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster. We assure that the government will extend its support to the companies ready to invest in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
Dixon Technologies India Limited chairman Sunil Vachani, Dixon Technologies CEO Pankaj Sharma informed the Chief Minister that they would provide jobs to nearly 3,000 people. The company would manufacture cellphones, laptops, tablets, security equipment and cameras in the Kopparthi unit in Kadapa district. It has plans to expand its unit in Tirupati and create 1,000 jobs. It would partner with the Bosch to set up a washing machine manufacturing unit, they said.
Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy was present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath