Andhra Pradesh

Distribution of seeds for kharif begins in A.P.

The State government has made arrangements for distribution of seeds to farmers at village secretariats for the ensuing kharif season. The distribution began on Monday, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said.

About 8 lakh quintals of seeds would be distributed this season. The seeds would be supplied based on the e-crop booking to farmers, he said.

Arrangements have been made to supply 5,07,599 quintals of groundnut seeds and 2,28,732 quintals of paddy for the kharif. Also, the seeds of fodder and other crops would also be supplied. As part of the scheme, 88,215 quintals of sesbania (jeeluga in local parlance), jute, and phaseolus trilobus, a kind of green gram used as fodder (pilli pesara) would also be distributed.

“The government will extend a subsidy of ₹500 per quintal of 13 varieties of paddy. Also 50% subsidy on fodder and other crops, and 40% subsidy on groundnut will also be given,” said the Minister, adding that the price list would be displayed at the village secretariats.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:44:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/distribution-of-seeds-for-kharif-begins-in-ap/article31618237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY