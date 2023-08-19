HamberMenu
Disha police of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh save woman farmer from rape attempt

A man allegedly attempted to rape the woman while she was returning from work at Pedda Kambaluru village in Nandyal district, says Disha police

August 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Disha police of Nandyal district prevented an alleged rape attempt on a woman farmer after she sent them an SOS alert on the Disha app at Pedda Kambaluru village of Rudravaram mandal late on Friday night.

According to a release from the police, the woman was returning from work when the accused, Prasad, attempted to sexually assault her. On receiving the alert, a police team reached the spot in ten minutes. 

Following a complaint, the Rudravaram and the Disha police gave chase to the accused and arrested him at Sirivella village. He has been booked, said the police.

“I had argued with the Sachivalayam staff when they asked me to register on the Disha App on my mobile phone. I said there will be no use for me with the app, which saved me now,” the woman farmer said and thanked the police for the immediate response.

