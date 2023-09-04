DISCOMs obtain APERC’s nod for Restriction & Control measures in industries sector as a precautionary step 

September 04, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State power distribution companies (DISCOMs) obtained orders from AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for imposing Restriction & Control (R&C) measures on Continuous Process Industries (CPI) and non-CPI from September 2 to 15.

According to official sources, the DISCOMs sought the regulator’s permission to allow a 30% cut on recorded maximum demand in August-2023 or 30% cut throughout the day on contracted demand whichever is higher in respect of CPI. For non-CPI, they (DISCOMs) wanted to declare an additional weekly power holiday as per a roster and to allow only one shift during day time before 6 p.m.

Industries involved in the manufacturing of bulk drugs, pharmaceuticals and medical oxygen and rice milling are exempted from the R&C measures.

These R&C measures are necessitated to ease the ‘critical power supply position’ through which the State Grid is passing due to an unprecedented higher levels of demand caused by sustained summer weather conditions coupled with dwindling supply.

However, Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand told The Hindu that it was a precautionary step which the DISCOMs would not implement for the time being due to a fall in demand.

As a matter of fact, the CPDCL mentioned in a letter to the APERC that the DISCOMs have made their best possible efforts to maintain power supply with no hiccups till August but the lesser supply availability and soaring grid demand forced them to resort to R&C measures.

It (CPDCL) said the R&C measures are in the best interest of prioritizing power supply to domestic and agriculture sectors in view of the warm and humid conditions and the farmers’ increased dependence on borewells for cultivation due to scanty rainfall.

Average grid demand in August was pegged at 230 Million Units (MU), of which only 190 MU was supplied. The AP-Genco and Central generating stations accounted for 82 MU and 33 MU respectively. The Independent Power Producers (thermal) have contributed 30 MU and non-conventional energy firms 45 MU.