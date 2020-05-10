Disclose revenue generated from liquor sale: Yanamala

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has demanded that the State government disclose the details of the income generated from the sale of liquor.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu sought to know why the government kept the revenue details secret when it was boasting of bringing down the number of liquor shops in the State. The government asserted that the number of shops was brought down by 13%, but it was deliberately hiding the revenue figures, he said.

Citing a survey, the former Finance Minister said that of the total people consuming liquor in the State, only 7.5% belonged to affluent families while 80% were BCs, Dalits and tribal people. With the steep rise in liquor prices, a large section of the society were impacted, he said.

COVID-19 cases

Referring to the COVID-19, Mr. Ramakrishunudu said positive cases were rising alarmingly. “A.P. has climbed to the 4th position in India in terms of total infections due to miserable failure of the government. A.P. tops the South India with regard to coronavirus deaths and is in 7th position in the country,” he added.