Andhra Pradesh

Disclose revenue generated from liquor sale: Yanamala

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has demanded that the State government disclose the details of the income generated from the sale of liquor.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu sought to know why the government kept the revenue details secret when it was boasting of bringing down the number of liquor shops in the State. The government asserted that the number of shops was brought down by 13%, but it was deliberately hiding the revenue figures, he said.

Citing a survey, the former Finance Minister said that of the total people consuming liquor in the State, only 7.5% belonged to affluent families while 80% were BCs, Dalits and tribal people. With the steep rise in liquor prices, a large section of the society were impacted, he said.

COVID-19 cases

Referring to the COVID-19, Mr. Ramakrishunudu said positive cases were rising alarmingly. “A.P. has climbed to the 4th position in India in terms of total infections due to miserable failure of the government. A.P. tops the South India with regard to coronavirus deaths and is in 7th position in the country,” he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:29:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/disclose-revenue-generated-from-liquor-sale-yanamala/article31552688.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY