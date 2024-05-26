Digital evidence being gathered to zero in on all accused in poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh, says SIT chief Vineet Brijlal

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to inquire into the elections-related violence in Andhra Pradesh is making all-out efforts to arrest all the accused involved, says Vineet Brijlal, SIT head and IGP, Special Investigation Bureau (SIB).

“The SIT has directed booking of two more cases, and the total number of cases has gone up to 35 in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts. We are coordinating with the Deputy Inspector-Generals (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) concerned to arrest the culprits,” Mr. Vineet Brijlal told The Hindu on May 26 (Sunday).

Hundreds of troublemakers had burnt vehicles, pelted stones, attacked their rivals, damaged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a few places, and resorted to violence on May 12, May 13 (polling day) and the following day, he said.

“As many as 800 people were involved in the violent incidents during the three days. About 550 accused have been arrested so far, and a hunt is on to catch the remaining offenders,” Mr. Vineet Brijlal said.

In the violence that was witnessed in Palnadu district, an officer of the rank of Additional SP was appointed to investigate the cases. “The police have arrested 300 troublemakers. Notices have been served under CrPC Section 41-A,” he said.

Multiple cases against a few

Referring to the riots witnessed at Tadipatri in Anantapur district, he said the police had arrested 234 people, and they were remanded in judicial custody.

“The police have noticed that the same accused resorted to violence in other cases in the district as well. All the accused in the Tadipatri incident are wanted in multiple cases. They will be arrested once they are released from jail,” he said.

In the attack on Pulivarthi Venkata Maniprasad (Nani), Chandragiri TDP contestant, 13 accused were arrested, he said, and added that “the situation is under control now.”

“We are gathering digital and scientific evidences in all the cases. A few accused have escaped to Mysuru, Bengaluru and other places, and their mobile phones are in the switch-off mode. Investigation officers are tracking their movements,” Mr. Brijlal said.

In the cases of violence in Palnadu district, the CCTV camera footages were not clear, and the police were trying to identify the miscreants by using the latest technology.

“Special teams have been constituted in the affected districts. All the accused involved in election-related violence on all the three days will be arrested soon,” the IGP said.