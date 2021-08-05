Andhra Pradesh

Devotees to be served delicious food at Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to provide more delicious food to the devotees visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple.

A directive to this effect issued by TTD Executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who along with Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, reviewed the activities of the Nitya Annadanam Trust on Wednesday.

At present, 14 varieties of vegetables are being supplied by donors daily for the preparation of food at the Nitya Annadanam Complex where more than a lakh of devotees have food daily on regular days.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy asked the officials to deliberate with the donors and plan a pleasant-tasting menu for each day. Publicity should be given to the schemes introduced for the benefit of donors to attract more number of devotees who can contribute either to the daily breakfast or meal, he said. He also asked the officials to negotiate with the hoteliers and the philanthropists for setting up cafeterias at all the rest houses for serving snacks and beverages on a cost-to-cost basis.


