HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Details of many freedom fighters lost over the years, says Palagummi Sainath

There are no records of the majority of freedom fighters who rejected the offer of a monthly pension as recognition for their struggle, says the veteran author

August 30, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
AP Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.Y.S. Nagi Reddy, Commissioner of A.P. State Information Commission Samuel Jonathan and Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar releasing the Telugu translation of a book authored by Palagummi Sainath, second from left, in Guntur on Wednesday.

AP Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.Y.S. Nagi Reddy, Commissioner of A.P. State Information Commission Samuel Jonathan and Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar releasing the Telugu translation of a book authored by Palagummi Sainath, second from left, in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Veteran journalist and author Palagummi Sainath criticised the Central government for ‘ignoring the foot soldiers of India’s freedom struggle’ during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav campaign that lasted for over three years and culminated on August 15, 2023.

“No government portal or website has photographs or any history of the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle,” Mr. Sainath said while speaking at the release of the Telugu translation of his book ‘The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom’ at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Wednesday. The Telugu translation is titled ‘Akhari Yodhulu: Swatantra Porata Padati Sainikulu’.

AP Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.Y.S. Nagi Reddy and Commissioner, AP State Information Commission, Samuel Jonathan attended the book release as guests. The ceremony was organised by the university. Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar also spoke.

After launching the book, Mr. Sainath interacted with students and answered several questions posed by them on various fields, including agriculture crisis, farmers’ problems, rural economy, cultural diversity, social issues, freedom struggle and media independence.

“There is no mention in history about the millions of women who struggled for the freedom of India. Apart from directly participating in the independence struggle, the women cultivated foodgrains and cooked food for men who took part in the struggle against the British Raj,” he said. The women were an integral part of the struggle as they encouraged their husbands and children to directly participate in the fight while taking care of the house, which was a great sacrifice on their part. These sacrifices have not been recognised, he explained.

Further, he added that the Indian government had linked freedom fighters’ recognition with monthly pensions, which led to many people who fought for independence being ignored. “A majority of the freedom fighters rejected pension at that time stating that they struggled not for pension but for freedom. Now, the present generation can no longer find those heroes who did not opt for pension as there are no records of them,” Mr. Sainath said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.