HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Destruction of Gram Panchayats peaked during YSRCP rule, says Pawan Kalyan 

JSP to give due priority to their strengthening in its election manifesto

August 05, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
JSP president Pawan Kalyan at a meet on protection of Gram Panchayats at Mangalagiri on Saturday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan at a meet on protection of Gram Panchayats at Mangalagiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the destruction of the Gram Panchayat (GP) system has peaked during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, during which period huge sums were diverted from their (GPs’) coffers. 

He argued that the GPs would make the desired progress only when the funds devolved by the Central government were directly remitted into their bank accounts. 

The volunteer system reduced the sarpanches to titular heads by usurping their powers, he asserted and said he would talk to the Central government about the need to bring out a legislation that puts an end to the so called ‘unanimous’ elections in villages. 

Addressing a discussion organised by the JSP on the need to protect GPs, at the party office near Mangalagiri on Saturday, Mr. Kalyan said the Grama Sabhas, which play a crucial role in the development of villages, have been done away with. 

Due priority would be given to strengthening the GPs in the JSP manifesto for 2024 elections, he stated and pointed out that the Kerala model of rural development was the best one worth following. 

Mr. Kalyan said the villages were in dire straits as there were no funds to provide basic amenities and the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not even spare a thought to the issue.

A vast majority of the sarpanches who belong to the YSRCP were unable to openly express the problems faced by them. 

V. Lakshmana Reddy, former chairman of Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee, said the prevailing circumstances left sarpanches with no option except to leave the villages as they neither have funds nor powers to carry out the development works. 

Former IAS officer S. Chellappa said the government was moving towards cancelling the cheque power of sarpanches to gain full control over the finances. 

Hyderabad Central University professor E. Venkatesh commented that the volunteer system was against the spirit of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment. 

Akhila Bharata Panchayati Parishad vice-president Jasti Veeranjaneyulu and AP Village Sarpanches’ Association president Chilakalapudi Papa Rao expressed regret that the government turned a deaf ear to the problems of sarpanches, many of whom became daily wage labourers. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / political parties / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.