Destruction of Gram Panchayats peaked during YSRCP rule, says Pawan Kalyan 

August 05, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the destruction of the Gram Panchayat (GP) system has peaked during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, during which period huge sums were diverted from their (GPs’) coffers.

He argued that the GPs would make the desired progress only when the funds devolved by the Central government were directly remitted into their bank accounts.

The volunteer system reduced the sarpanches to titular heads by usurping their powers, he asserted and said he would talk to the Central government about the need to bring out a legislation that puts an end to the so called ‘unanimous’ elections in villages.

Addressing a discussion organised by the JSP on the need to protect GPs, at the party office near Mangalagiri on Saturday, Mr. Kalyan said the Grama Sabhas, which play a crucial role in the development of villages, have been done away with.

Due priority would be given to strengthening the GPs in the JSP manifesto for 2024 elections, he stated and pointed out that the Kerala model of rural development was the best one worth following.

Mr. Kalyan said the villages were in dire straits as there were no funds to provide basic amenities and the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not even spare a thought to the issue.

A vast majority of the sarpanches who belong to the YSRCP were unable to openly express the problems faced by them.

V. Lakshmana Reddy, former chairman of Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee, said the prevailing circumstances left sarpanches with no option except to leave the villages as they neither have funds nor powers to carry out the development works.

Former IAS officer S. Chellappa said the government was moving towards cancelling the cheque power of sarpanches to gain full control over the finances.

Hyderabad Central University professor E. Venkatesh commented that the volunteer system was against the spirit of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

Akhila Bharata Panchayati Parishad vice-president Jasti Veeranjaneyulu and AP Village Sarpanches’ Association president Chilakalapudi Papa Rao expressed regret that the government turned a deaf ear to the problems of sarpanches, many of whom became daily wage labourers.