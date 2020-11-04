Deputy CM inaugurates boat building yard

Located at Yetimoga in Kakinada, it has 20 workshops

Deputy Chief Minister D. Krishnadas, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday inaugurated the Kakinada Boat Building Yard built under the Kakinada Smart City Mission at Yetimoga in the city.

Abandoned in 1993, the boat building yard was renovated by spending ₹7 crore allocated under the Smart City Mission. Located on the campus of Fisheries Department office, the yard has 20 workshops and has space to accommodate at least 18 boats.

The yard has also space for the fisherfolk to repair their nets. Until now, the boat building activity on the Kakinada coast has badly affected due to absence of necessary infrastructure for the same.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner and Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL) Managing Director Swapnil Dinakar claimed that the boat building yard project was a unique project taken up under the Smart City Mission.

Indoor stadium

Later, Mr. Krishnadas inaugurated an indoor stadium built by the KSCCL. “The indoor stadium has four badminton courts. The project has been completed by spending ₹2.9 crore," said Mr. Swapnil Dinakar.

Mr. Krinadas lauded the initiative of the KSCCL to develop the sports infrastructure. Kakinada MP V. Geetha, Kakinada MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.