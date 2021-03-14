Depositors stage protest in front of co-op society in Nuzvid

Police register case, launch a search for society members

Several people who had deposited money with the Amaravathi Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, Nuzvid, staged a protest outside the society’s office here on Saturday, demanding that their money be repaid.

The depositors, who had applied for repayment of their savings, staged a protest demanding immediate repayment of the money and later lodged a complaint with the Nuzvid police.

Following the directions of DSP B. Srinivasulu, police registered a case and launched a search for the society chairman, directors and the members.

“We are trying to find out how much money has been deposited in the society and how much has been misused. Police are trying to contact the depositors as well as the society members. The situation at the society’s office is under control,” said Nuzvid CI M.V. Narayana. The case is under investigation, the DSP added.