Depositors stage protest in front of co-op society in Nuzvid

Several people who had deposited money with the Amaravathi Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, Nuzvid, staged a protest outside the society’s office here on Saturday, demanding that their money be repaid.
The depositors, who had applied for repayment of their savings, staged a protest demanding immediate repayment of the money and later lodged a complaint with the Nuzvid police.
Following the directions of DSP B. Srinivasulu, police registered a case and launched a search for the society chairman, directors and the members.
“We are trying to find out how much money has been deposited in the society and how much has been misused. Police are trying to contact the depositors as well as the society members. The situation at the society’s office is under control,” said Nuzvid CI M.V. Narayana. The case is under investigation, the DSP added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath