HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi liquor policy scam: ED asks Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it today

March 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

This comes after the MP failed to appear before ED on March 18 (Saturday). He had said that he was preoccupied with the medical treatment for his brother’s son and offered to appear before the agency on a fresh date. He also promised to cooperate with ED.

ED had summoned the MP for interrogation in the wake of statements made by some of the accused in the case, including Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai. His son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, has already been taken into custody by ED in connection with the case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.