Delayed VMRDA projects on track for early 2021 launch

The NAD flyover is expected to be fully ready by January-end

The NAD flyover — a showpiece project of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) that is being built at an estimated outlay of ₹150 crore and was scheduled to be completed by 2020 — is all set for an early 2021 launch despite several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upper rotary work on the flyover is fully complete and the lower rotary and beautification of the flyover is expected to be completed by January 31.

“Completion of this major project will give us maximum satisfaction,” VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao told reporters at the year-end press conference here on Thursday, giving details of the work that has been finished on the flyover so far.

Other projects

The 1.60 km 60’ Master Plan Road from National Highway to Beach Road via Visakha Valley School, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹8.60 crore, is almost over, except for a small stretch of 200 metres near the school. The other works taken up during the year include: the 80’ wide Master Plan

Road from Law College to Beach Road via ITSEZ (Pedda Rushikonda), taken up at a cost of ₹7.5 crore, is expected to be completed by February, 28, 2021 and the widening of the 9-km BT road into a two-lane road, from Anandapuram junction to Boni road, at a cost of ₹7.55 crore, has been completed.

An ‘Integrated Museum and Tourism Complex’ would be developed by linking the Kursura Submarine Museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, the Heritage Museum and the upcoming Sea Harrier Museum.

“An underground tunnel will be made to provide a link from the Kursura Musem to the museums on the other side of the Beach. Visitors can either purchase a single ticket for all the museums or for the museum of their choice separately,” Mr. Koteswara Rao said.

The other plans include: restoration and redevelopment of Kailasagiri Hill Park at a cost of ₹56.55 crore and this project is scheduled for completion by July 30, 2021; construction of a planetarium atop Kailasagiri at an estimated cost of ₹37 crore, with a target to complete it by December 2021; construction of a multi-level car parking to accommodate 1,000 two-wheelers and 500 cars at Siripuram and to develop a Natural History Park and Museum and Research Institute at a cost of ₹88 crore.

Replying to queries, Mr. Koteswara Rao said that 815 unauthorised housing layouts have been identified under the purview of VMRDA in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. Applications were received for regularisation under LRS from 312 of these layouts. To another query, he said that four new housing layouts are being planned by VMRDA in four different corners of the city.