Decision on mode of classes after Pongal: RGUKT

In view of the uncertainty about COVID-19, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) will review the situation after Pongal and take a decision on whether classes will be in off-line or in on-line mode.

In a statement on Thursday, University Chancellor K.C. Reddy advised parents not to send their children to the campus till a decision to this effect was taken by the university, as the students need to travel long distances to reach their respective campuses.

Mr. Reddy said he had been receiving mails from students and parents seeking clarity on starting of the classes either on-campus or in on-line mode after Pongal. He said due to the prevailing uncertainty, the situation would be reviewed after the festival and a decision would be arrived at, which would also be conveyed to the students and their parents.


