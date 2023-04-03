HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Day 1 of SSC exams ends on clean slate in Annamayya, Chittoor districts

Police urged to ensure no outsiders and electronic gadgets are allowed into the exam centres

April 03, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - RAYACHOTI/CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for Class X students began on Monday, with officials expressing happiness that no incident of malpractice was reported from any exam centres in Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

In Rayachoti, Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju went around the examination centres and advised police personnel to be vigilant and not allow outsiders into the centres. He also asked them to ensure that no electronic gadgets are taken inside the centres by anyone.

Apart from promulgating Section 144 at the examination centres, the police asked all photocopying outlets in the vicinity to close down during the exam timings.

Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria visited a few government high schools in Rayachoti and supervised the invigilation and availability of drinking water, arrangement of benches, and transport for the students.

In Chittoor, Joint Collector S. Venkateshwar supervised the conduct of the examinations and inspected several centres in Chittoor division. According to officials, of the total 21,658 candidates, the absentees were put at 177.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.