Dasaripalem on the outskirts of Guntur to be new destination of chilli market yard

December 10, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

Dasaripalem, a village located at a distance of 10 km from Guntur city on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, will be the new destination of the world’s largest chilli market yard that now exists in the heart of the city.

“The Guntur Agriculture Market Committee has zeroed in on a 200-acre extent, of which more than 100 acres is government land, while the remaining will have to be acquired by invoking the Land Acquisition Act,” AMC Chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam told The Hindu.

“As per initial estimations, at least ₹100 crore is needed for purchasing about 90 acres to 100 acres of land adjacent to the government land, ₹100 crore for developing infrastructure such as roads, sheds, buildings, and ₹50 crore for creating other facilities,” Mr. Yesuratnam said.

“We have decided to shift the market yard as many people have been complaining of high pollution and health hazards,” he added.

“When the market yard was constructed in an extent of 56 acres, it was not within the city limits. Later, with the city expanding, many residential localities have come up around the market yard. This necessitated its relocation to the city outskirts,” he said.