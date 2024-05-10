GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dalits and minorities coming back to the Congress fold, says Puthalapattu candidate

Around 200 families from Irala and Yadamarri mandals join the Congress in the presence of party candidate M.S. Babu in Chittoor

Published - May 10, 2024 08:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Congress cadre taking out a rally at Irala in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency on May 10, 2024..

Congress cadre taking out a rally at Irala in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency on May 10, 2024.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress candidate from Puthalapattu Assembly constituency (SC) M.S. Babu, who switched his loyalty to the party from the YSRCP recently, has said that the Dalits and minorities are coming back to the fold of the Congress, having realised that the BJP rule will be “detrimental to their safety”. 

During a door-to-door campaign in the Irarla mandal headquarters on May 10 (Friday), Mr. Babu said that the Dalits and minorities were impoverished without opportunities for employment and empowerment during the YSRCP rule. “The welfare corporations set up for them were defunct under the TDP and the YSRCP regime,” he alleged.

Around 200 families from Irala and Yadamarri mandals joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Babu in Chittoor on May 10 (Friday).

He said the YSRCP and TDP were known for their caste-based politics which gave scope to the upper castes at teh cost of the welfare of the SCs and STs.

“After the entry of Y.S. Sharmila into the Congress, the party got back its life. The Dalits and minorities are looking forward to the legacy of the Congress. The visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kadapa will certainly boost the morale of the party cadre,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.