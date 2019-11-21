Dalit groups welcome decision on English medium in schools

Centre for Dalit Studies chairperson Mallepalli Lakshmaiah welcomed the decision of the State Government to introduce English as the compulsory medium of instruction in all government schools starting from Class I.

At a programme held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Lodge Centre, Mr. Lakshmaiah said that those who have been protesting against the introduction of English medium in government schools have been unmindful of the fact that private schools switched to English as the primary medium of instruction over 30 years ago.

“Why did these organisations remain silent when private schools switched over to English medium? We are not against Telugu, but an education in English medium is a tool to empower downtrodden sections,” Mr. Lakshmaiah said.

A rally was organised by the Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre and was led by its convener Alladi Deva Kumar. Civic society members took part in the rally. New Delhi-based civil society activist Bollimera Ananda Kumar also welcomed the decision of the State Government to introduce English medium sections and said that the move would usher a social revolution.