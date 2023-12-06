Cyclone Michaung: paddy in thousands of acres inundated in the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh

December 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - AMALAPURAM/ELURU

Paddy in thousands of acres has been inundated across the Godavari region owing to incessant rains reported over the past 48 hours due to cyclone Michaung. However, the impact on horticulture crops is less compared to that on standing paddy crop. The relief operations have been intensified in the Godavari Delta.

“In West Godavari district, crops in 16,000 hectares(paddy in 13,300 hectares and horticulture crops in 300 hectares) have been damaged,” said West Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi. The officials have distributed essential commodities and paid ₹2,500 per family for those leaving the cyclone relief camps.

In Konaseema region, paddy in over 16,000 acres has been partially inundated but much of the yield could be harvested. However, paddy in another 12,000 acres of areas has been completely inundated and recovery of the yield is not guaranteed. In East Godavari district, the paddy in over 24,000 acres is to be harvested once the fields get dry.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has said that the electricity supply has been restored in 79 villages across the district by Wednesday. Horticulture crops in over 650 acres have been affected due to the rains in the Eluru district.

Fisherfolk rehabilitated

In Kakinada district, District Collector Krithika Shukla has said that at least 300 fisherfolk, rehabilitated from the area that witnessed sea erosion during the cyclone and they would ramain in the relief camps. The shoreline abutting the habitations of Sooradapeta, Jagarajupeta and Mayapatnam was eroded and washed away some huts of the fisherfolk.

15 inmates rescued from orphanage

In an official release, East Godavari SP P. Jagadish has said, “As many as 15 orphans have been rescued in Rajamahendravaram. The rainwater entered the orphanage on Tuesday night”. All the orphans are safe and under the care of the city police.