Cyclone Michaung: 18,500 cusecs discharged from Prakasam Barrage

December 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, on Wednesday, lifted 25 gates and discharged 18,500 cusecs from the Prakasam Barrage constructed across river Krishna in Vijaywada, a day after cyclone Michaung made landfall close to the Bapatla coast.

According to information, the Prakasam Barrage was flooded due to the incessant rainfall over the past two days. The district recorded about 21.90 cm of rainfall. The officials lifted the gates, each one foot in height, and discharged the flood waters into the sea. Additionally, the department officials maintained the barrage crest level at 12 feet and discharged the surplus downstream.