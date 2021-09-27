Cyclone Gulab disrupts train services

Some trains cancelled and some others rescheduled

Cyclone Gulab resulted in the cancellation of some trains and diversion and short-termination of some other trains on Monday and Tuesday.

The trains cancelled on September 27 are: 08508 Visakhapatnam- Rayagada special, 08107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur special, 08518 Visakhapatnam- Korba special, 08517 Korba-Visakhapatnam special, 08445 Bhubaneswar -Jagdalpur special and 02097 Bhubaneswar Junagadh Road special, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi on Monday evening.

Similarly, the trains cancelled on Tuesday are: 08507 Rayagada- Visakhapatnam special, 08108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela special, 08446 Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar special and 02098 Junagarh Road- Bhubaneswar special

Rescheduled trains

Train no.02544 Chennai Central-Howrah special train, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 7 a.m. on September 27, is rescheduled to leave at 10.30 p.m. due to the late running of pairing train and 02822 Chennai Central-Howrah special train, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 7:15 p.m. September 27 is rescheduled to leave at 9.30 a.m. on September 28 due to the late running of pairing train.