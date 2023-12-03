Customs officials seize foreign brand cigarettes worth ₹90 lakh

December 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officers of the Customs Division, Kakinada, seized a huge amount of foreign brand cigarettes worth ₹90 lakh at Ramanayyapeta on Sunday.

Customs authorities, under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Vijayawada, intercepted two vehicles on National Highway-16 near Rajanagaram carrying smuggled cigarettes from Patna.

Except ‘Made in India’ there was no mention of the manufacturer’s name or address, said Deputy Commissioner K. Vijay Kumar, in a release. “During verification, we took the two vehicles into custody and found that 9 lakh cigarettes each of Paris and Gold Vimal brands,” he said.

The accused were importing the stocks by evading customs duties and taxes. The stocks would be handed over to GST officials for necessary action, Mr. Kumar said, adding that further investigation is on.