HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Customs officials seize foreign brand cigarettes worth ₹90 lakh

December 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Stocks of foreign brand cigarettes seized by Customs officials at Ramanayyapeta, Kakinada on Sunday.

Stocks of foreign brand cigarettes seized by Customs officials at Ramanayyapeta, Kakinada on Sunday.

Officers of the Customs Division, Kakinada, seized a huge amount of foreign brand cigarettes worth ₹90 lakh at Ramanayyapeta on Sunday.

Customs authorities, under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Vijayawada, intercepted two vehicles on National Highway-16 near Rajanagaram carrying smuggled cigarettes from Patna.

Except ‘Made in India’ there was no mention of the manufacturer’s name or address, said Deputy Commissioner K. Vijay Kumar, in a release. “During verification, we took the two vehicles into custody and found that 9 lakh cigarettes each of Paris and Gold Vimal brands,” he said.

The accused were importing the stocks by evading customs duties and taxes. The stocks would be handed over to GST officials for necessary action, Mr. Kumar said, adding that further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.