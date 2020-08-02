Custodial death: SI arrested for ‘negligence’

Chirala II Town sub-inspector K. Vijay Kumar was arrested on Saturday for negligence leading to the alleged custodial death of Dalit youth Y. Kiran Kumar, who was picked up for not wearing a mask in Chirala, a COVID-19 hotspot.

South Coastal Zone Inspector General of Police J. Prabhakar Rao along with Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal reviewed the progress of the probe in the case here. He found the SI responsible for the offence under IPC 304A (causing death by negligence). The SI, who is under suspension, was remanded to custody.

Kiran Kumar died while undergoing treatment in Guntur on July 21 for a head injury he sustained while in police custody.

The case was handed over to Guntur Urban Police Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Babu for further investigation.