CT, MRI scans inaugurated at four teaching hospitals

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated CT scan and MRI facilities at the teaching hospitals in Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole and Srikakulam on Wednesday as part of the State government’s efforts to ramp up medical infrastructure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that only seven out of the 11 teaching hospitals were providing CT scan and MRI services. Now, all 11 teaching hospitals would be able to render these diagnostic services.

Besides, the government was setting up 16 new teaching hospitals and a nursing college in each constituency in order to brace for emergencies in the future.

The Chief Minister said the daily count of new positive cases stood at over 20,000 but the State government managed to control the mortality rate despite not having the kind of medical facilities a Tier-1 State would be privileged to have.

He asserted that A.P.’s mortality rate was much lower compared to many other States. This was made possible by the frontline warriors who dedicated themselves to waging the war against the pandemic, he observed. Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivasa Rao and Audimulapu Suresh, and principal secretary (health) A.K. Singhal were present.