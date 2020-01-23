CRPF, police impart driving training to tribal youth

The 42nd Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the East Godavari District Police are imparting training to the tribal youth from the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts as part of the Civic Action Programme (CAP).

“Around 40 tribal youths from both the districts will undergo training in driving free of cost,” said CRPF Battalion Commandant Satish Kumar while inaugurating the programme at Maruti Driving School here on Wednesday. Kakinada OSD Arif Hafeez and Assistant Commandant M. Murali Padmanabhan were present on the occasion.

The training programme is being sponsored by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki Arena, said Mr. Satish Kumar, adding that the CRPF would provide boarding and lodging to the trainees. Mr. Hafeez said driving licence and course qualifying certificate would be given away to the youth after completion of the training programme. Besides, the trainees would be taught technical skills.

Loan facility

Speaking on the occasion, SBI Lalacheruvu Deputy Manager Srinivasa Rao explained the trainees about different schemes and loan facilities being extended by the bank for STs. HDFC manager A. Lakshminarayana presented a demonstration on how to apply for vehicle and personal loans.

Maruti Suzuki Arena general manager M.V.S.S.R. Gupta said the training will help the tribal youth secure jobs.