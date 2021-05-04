Cricket betting gangs busted

The Kadapa police busted a cricket betting gang and arrested three suspected bookies and seized cash and cellphones from their possession. The arrested were identified as Kamanuru Habibulla (36) and Vempalli Abdul Rahman (22) of Kadapa and Nachu Vinod Kumar (26) of Galiveedu .

Habibullaallegedly developed rapport with N. Sagar of Hoskote in Karnataka and reportedly got involved in betting. He used to collect money from punters and transfer the amount to Sagar’s bank account through UPI mode. The three allegedly spread tentacles in the hinterland and brought in more people into the network, involving lakhs of rupees at each level.

Upon receiving information, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) B. Sunil raided the betting den near Choutapalle railway crossing.

In another operation, M. Venkata Ravi (27) of Prakasam district, S. Madhu Prasad (32), G. Vinod Kumar, both from Kadapa, were arrested. In a third operation, the Chinna Chowk police raided Brahmaiah Shed in the city and arrested K. Sivateja (28), Peta Srikanth (30), C. Ganapathi (35) and Karu Rajesh (33).