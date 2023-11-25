CREDAI to organise three-day property show in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh from November 26

November 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India(CREDAI) geared up to organise three-day property show from November 26(Sunday) at Lee Paradise Function Hall in Vizianagaram. As many as 80 stalls would be set up in the mega property and build tech expo which is expected to draw the attention of over 25,000 visitors between November 26 and 28. Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy will inaugurate the property exhibition at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Addressing the media conference here on Saturday, CREDAI State vice-president K. Subhash Chandra Bose hoped that the property show would be successful as people of all the sections were showing interest to buy apartments, villas and plots available in and around Vizianagaram city at affordable cost.

“Buyers always show interest to purchase properties from builders of CREDAI which never compromise on quality and building norms. That is why, all public sector and private banks okay our projects and sanction loans quickly to eligible customers. In this background, we are anticipating good response from officials and employees of both the government and private organisations,” said Mr. Subhash.

CREDAI-Vizianagaram chapter president V. Partha Sarathi, president Ch. Suryanarayana, secretary K.Rajeshekhar and others were present.