HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CREDAI to organise three-day property show in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh from November 26

80 stalls will be set up in the property show and it will be inaugurated by Deputy Speaker, say organisers

November 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
CREDAI State vice president K.S.C. Bose addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

CREDAI State vice president K.S.C. Bose addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India(CREDAI) geared up to organise three-day property show from November 26(Sunday) at Lee Paradise Function Hall in Vizianagaram. As many as 80 stalls would be set up in the mega property and build tech expo which is expected to draw the attention of over 25,000 visitors between November 26 and 28. Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy will inaugurate the property exhibition at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Addressing the media conference here on Saturday, CREDAI State vice-president K. Subhash Chandra Bose hoped that the property show would be successful as people of all the sections were showing interest to buy apartments, villas and plots available in and around Vizianagaram city at affordable cost.

“Buyers always show interest to purchase properties from builders of CREDAI which never compromise on quality and building norms. That is why, all public sector and private banks okay our projects and sanction loans quickly to eligible customers. In this background, we are anticipating good response from officials and employees of both the government and private organisations,” said Mr. Subhash.  

CREDAI-Vizianagaram chapter president V. Partha Sarathi, president Ch. Suryanarayana, secretary K.Rajeshekhar and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.