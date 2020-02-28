Create awareness on legal support, officials told

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Member Krishna Kumar on Friday appealed to the officials to create awareness on the child rights, the Nirbhaya Act and the Disha bill during the one-day workshop on child rights in Nuzvid in the Krishna district.
The Integrated Child Development Services authorities have conducted the workshop. Mr. Krishna Kumar has reminded that the crime against women continues to rise despite the stringent legal support and Acts.
“The staff associated with the local body governance including the Secretariat should create awareness among the girls and women on the legal support,” said Mr. Krishna Kumar. Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.