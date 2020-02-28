Andhra Pradesh

Create awareness on legal support, officials told

‘Crime against women continues to rise despite the stringent Acts’

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Member Krishna Kumar on Friday appealed to the officials to create awareness on the child rights, the Nirbhaya Act and the Disha bill during the one-day workshop on child rights in Nuzvid in the Krishna district.

The Integrated Child Development Services authorities have conducted the workshop. Mr. Krishna Kumar has reminded that the crime against women continues to rise despite the stringent legal support and Acts.

“The staff associated with the local body governance including the Secretariat should create awareness among the girls and women on the legal support,” said Mr. Krishna Kumar. Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu and other officials were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 8:41:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/create-awareness-on-legal-support-officials-told/article30944464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY