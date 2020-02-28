Create awareness on legal support, officials told

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Member Krishna Kumar on Friday appealed to the officials to create awareness on the child rights, the Nirbhaya Act and the Disha bill during the one-day workshop on child rights in Nuzvid in the Krishna district.

The Integrated Child Development Services authorities have conducted the workshop. Mr. Krishna Kumar has reminded that the crime against women continues to rise despite the stringent legal support and Acts.

“The staff associated with the local body governance including the Secretariat should create awareness among the girls and women on the legal support,” said Mr. Krishna Kumar. Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu and other officials were present.