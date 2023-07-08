CRDA puts 393 MIG plots at Nuzvid in A.P. for sale

July 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) invited applications for buying residential plots in the Jagananna Smart Township, meant for middle income groups (MIG) at M.R. Appa Rao Colony in Nuzvid (Eluru district). Registrations have to be done online from July 10 to August 19. The plots are priced at ₹8,500 per square yard, according to an official release.

It stated that while a 5% discount would be given on outright payments made within a month of the signing of agreements, the plots can be purchased on instalment also. The township is located two km from the Nuzvid government hospital, 2.5 km from the municipal office, three km from the bus stand and is abutting Hanuman Junction - Tiruvuru State Highway No. 28.