CPI(M)‘s new office in Vijayawada will be a centre for public protests, says M.A. Baby

February 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The new office building of the Communist Party of India Marxist was inaugurated here on Monday.

On the occasion, CPI(M) politburo member M.A. Baby said that the new office would serve as a centre for public agitations and protests. It would be an active platform for democratic and progressive protests.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was guided by the fascist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that the Central government was hatching a plot to usurp the powers of states.

It was usual practice to deploy central security forces whenever elections were held. But the Centre was now sending police personnel from BJP-ruled states to Tripura, where elections were on; It was a big surprise, he said.

On the other hand, the country was slipping into the hands of Ambani, Adani and the mafia; there was a need to fight these problems, he added.

CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, speaking on the state issues, said that the party would adopt a principled stand. Andhra Pradesh was in crisis in all aspects, including finances. Though BJP was not strong in AP, it was trying to come to power as both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were soft-pedalling BJP. At this juncture, it was necessary to launch agitations against BJP policies by going along with the political parties that fight it, he said.

CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, central committee member M.A. Gafoor, state secretariat member Y. Venkateswara Rao and Ch. Babu Rao, CPI state secretariat member Jelli Wilson were also present.