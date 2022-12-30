HamberMenu
CPI(M) stages dharna over distribution of house sites to poor in Anantapur

December 30, 2022 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) activists and women from Kalluru, Pamidi and Guntakal staging a dharna, in Anantapur on Thursday.

CPI(M) activists and women from Kalluru, Pamidi and Guntakal staging a dharna, in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The CPI(M) Anantapur district unit took out a three-day Padayatra from Guntakal to Anantapur to meet the people who were allegedly denied house sites and houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme and staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office here on Thursday.

Party district secretary V. Rambhupal and PDF Rayalaseema West Graduates constituency candidate Pothula Nagaraju alleged that the government officials were supporting the rich and influential people and were not distributing illegally occupied sites to the poor. “If we are allowed, we will occupy all the illegally grabbed government land and distribute them to the poor,” they said.

The party leaders tried to enter the Collectorate to submit a memorandum, but were stopped by the police. However, office superintendent Tirumala Reddy came to the dharna venue and promised that he would convey the issues to the Collector and the government. Women from Kalluru, Pamidi and Guntakal lamented that they were facing hardships in getting the houses of their own. 

