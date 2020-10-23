CPI(M) holds protest against LG Polymers

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao demanded shifting of the LG Polymers plant and construction of a super-specialty hospital apart from providing compensation to all those who were affected by the gas leak that occurred in May this year.
A protest was organised under the auspices of the LG Polymers Gas Leak Victims Association at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC building on Thursday.
Addressing the participants, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that thousands of residents of colonies around the LG Polymers plant were suffering from respiratory and brain-related disorders. He alleged that the NDA government was tacitly supporting the plant management. He demanded that the State government initiate immediate action on the plant management, failing which the agitation would be intensified.
CPI(M) city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao and leaders D. Appala Naidu and B. Venkata Rao and LG Polymers Gas Leak Victims Association honorary president P. Venkata Reddy were among those who participated.
