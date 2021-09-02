CPI, other parties join hands for campaign against Modi govt.

We have come together to stop largescale privatisation of PSUs: K. Narayana

The Communist Party of India(CPI) will undertake a sustained campaign against the Narendra Modi government which was all out to sell national assets, said CPI national secretary K. Narayana.

He told mediapersons here on Wednesday that 19 opposition parties would be joining them in the campaign that will go on from September 20 to 30. A ‘Bharat Bandh’ would be enforced on September 25 to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws and new labour codes, he said. “We have come together to stop the largescale privatisation of PSUs,” he said, adding that those who did not take part in the freedom struggle would not know the value of national assets.

Reacting to State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy’s statement that capital is where the Chief Minister chooses to function from, Mr. Narayana said Amaravati was chosen as the capital only after arriving at a broad consensus. Even CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then in the Opposition, had agreed to it.

It was “highly absurd” for the Minister to say now that the capital could be where the CM stays, the CPI leader said, adding that the government was morally bound to implement the decision of the State(on the location of capital at Amaravati), for which purpose the farmers had given their land.

Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had “mismanaged” the State’s finances by implementing ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes without taking steps to generate additional revenue, he feared that the State is heading towards “financial emergency”. The government found it difficult to implement development schemes and meet routine administrative expenses, he said.