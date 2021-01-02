Covid vaccine dry run in all districts today

It will be taken up at three locations in each district

To test the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination, a dry run of the vaccination will be taken up on Saturday at three locations in each district of the State.

The move is to test preparedness for vaccinating pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application.

The dry run carried out in Krishna district on December 28 showed encouraging results. Saturday’s exercise is to verify factors such as creation of facilities and users on Co-WIN application, session site creation and mapping of sites, healthcare worker beneficiary data upload on Co-WIN, receipt of vaccines by the district and vaccine allocation using Co-WIN, deployment of team members, vaccine and logistics mobilisation at the site, mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting and review meetings at block, districts and State and provide feedback to guide actions.

The dry run will be carried out at one teaching or district hospital, one outreach session site and one private facility.

As part of preparations for the dry run, Collectors of all districts conducted meetings on December 31, where the three session sites and team members for vaccination were identified and a list was uploaded on the Co-WIN portal.

As per new guidelines, AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) committee was formed and a list of AEFI treatment centres was prepared.

The test link of Co-WIN www.Uat.co-vin.in and www.app.uat.co.vin.in have been kept ready for the vaccinator (ANM) and for each of the three sites, 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) have been identified. Instructions had been given that this is a dry run and any SMS generated or received was for the purpose of dry run only.