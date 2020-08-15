COVID spread in city has come down, says civic chief

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Saturday said that Vijayawada, which topped the charts of COVID infections at the beginning of the pandemic, was now witnessing less number of COVID cases.
Addressing a small gathering of officials at the Independence Day celebrations at the VMC office, Mr. Venkatesh said that apart from hailing the contribution of Defence personnel, it was important to thank doctors, sanitation workers, government employees and others who were at the forefront of the fight against COVID pandemic.
“They are warriors too and we need to recognise their services and thank them. Some of them even lost their lives. We need to ensure their families are not left alone,” he said.
Mr. Venkatesh said that COVID warriors had been fighting the invisible enemy similar to the Defence personnel who served at borders for the safety of the public.
Hoping that the situation would turn better gradually, Mr. Venkatesh appreciated the people of the city for cooperating with the government and officials. He said most people used face masks and followed COVID safety measures, including physical distancing. “As a result, we are at the bottom of the list of places witnessing COVID cases in the State,” he said.
Mr. Venkatesh presented awards to best-performing staff of the civic body on the occasion.
