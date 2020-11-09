COVID: no new deaths in seven districts

Krishna district reports five of the 11 new deaths; 1,392 new cases reported

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,392 new infections and 11 deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. It was the lowest single-day tally in the past four months and the positivity rate of the 61,050 samples tested in the past day was also lowest at 2.28% in the past four months. The overall positivity rate of 87.17 lakh tests was 9.69%.

The infection tally increased to 8,44,359 and the death toll went up to 6,802 while the death rate remains at 0.81%.

The recovery rate also remains at 96.68% and 1,549 patients have recovered in the past day taking the total recoveries to 8,16,322. There are 21,235 active patients in the state.

New cases

Seven districts reported no new deaths in the past day, while Krishna district alone reported five of the 11 new deaths. Kadapa reported two and East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

Also, nine districts reported less than or equal to 100 new cases. East Godavari reported 341 new cases and was followed by West Godavari (243), Guntur (116), Chittoor (105), Kadapa (100), Anantapur (84), Nellore (76), Krishna (75), Prakasam (66), Vizianagaram (61), Srikakulam (47), Visakhapatnam (42) and Kurnool (36).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,18,930), West Godavari (88,919), Chittoor (80,871), Guntur (69,712), Anantapur (65,662), Prakasam (60,554), Nellore (60,440), Kurnool (59,758), Visakhapatnam (56,817), Kadapa (53,214), Srikakulam (44,728), Krishna (41,879) and Vizianagaram (39,980).