COVID claims 17 lives in A.P.

6 districts report no new deaths; Vizianagaram logs only 4 cases

COVID claimed 17 lives in the 24 hours ending Monday morning in the State, which reported 1,627 new infections during the same period.

The cumulative tally increased to 19,56,392 and the toll reached 13,273. The mortality rate remains at 0.68% while the recovery rate slightly increased to 98.21%.

The number of recoveries increased to 19,21,371, including the 2,017 recoveries in the past day. There were 21,748 active cases. About 70% of the State's active cases are in East Godavari (3,832), Chittoor (2,921), Prakasam (2,899), Krishna (2,755) and Nellore (2,631) districts. Five districts have less than 700 active cases.

Only 57,672 samples were tested in the past day and 2.82% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 2.41 crore samples tested so far was 8.09%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported five new deaths each in the past day, while East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths each and Nellore, West Godavari and Kadapa reported one death each. Six districts reported no death in the past day.

Chittoor also reported highest daily tally of 357 new infections. It was followed by East Godavari (284), Prakasam (235), Nellore (216), Kadapa (126), West Godavari (110), Krishna (103), Guntur (81), Visakhapatnam (57), Srikakulam (26), Anantapur (16), Kurnool (12) and Vizianagaram (4).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,75,972), Chittoor (2,29,507), West Godavari (1,69,091), Guntur (1,67,190), Anantapur (1,55,994), Visakhapatnam (1,51,868), Nellore (1,33,253), Prakasam (1,28,592), Kurnool (1,23,093), Srikakulam (1,20,352), Kadapa (1,09,850), Krishna (1,07,413) and Vizianagaram (81,322).