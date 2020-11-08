COVID-19 recoveries cross the 55,000-mark

The district has reported 145 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 57,179 and death toll to 484.
Meanwhile, as many as 157 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals or have recovered completely.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the district administration on Saturday evening, the number of active cases stands at 1,690. The number of recoveries crossed the 55,000-mark and now stands at 55,005.
Among the total 319 clusters, six are very active, 19 are active. 294 clusters are said to be dormant. The district administration has already de-notified 627 clusters.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath