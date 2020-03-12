Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus | First case of COVID-19 reported from Nellore in AP

School children wear masks as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in Vijayawada. In a first cornavirus case in Andhra Pradesh, a 24-year-old youth, who returned from Italy last week, has tested “'positive” for COVID-19, Health officials in Nellore said. File   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The health officials sanitised the Chinna Bazaar area in Nellore from where the youth hailed.

In a first cornavirus case in Andhra Pradesh, a 24-year-old youth, who returned from Italy last week, has tested “'positive” for COVID-19, Health officials in Nellore said on Thursday.

The youth who was pursuing post-graduation studies in that European country was admitted to the Isolation ward of the Government General Hospital late on Monday with COVID-19 symptoms.

Initially the mouth swabs were sent to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medicial Sciences in Tirupati for testing and later to the National Institute of Virology for confirmation.

The health officials sanitised the Chinna Bazaar area in the city from where the youth hailed.

Those with respiratory infections were asked to take precautionary measures, including wearing of masks and remain isolated to prevent infection from spreading. Health-conscious people were seen wearing masks to avoid contracting any infections.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 5:16:51 PM

