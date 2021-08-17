Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in A.P.

Five districts report zero deaths in 24 hours

The State reported 13 more deaths owing to coronavirus and 909 infections in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning.

The single-day infection tally was the lowest in the past 138 days.

The daily test positivity rate was put at 1.94%, the lowest in the past 144 days. However, only 46,962 samples were tested in the past day. The cumulative infection tally increased to 19,94,606 and the death toll reached 13,660.

Recovery rate

The number of recoveries and recovery rate stood at 19,63,728 and 98.45% respectively in the past day.

The active cases came down to 17,218. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.57 crore samples tested was put at 7.76%.

Chittoor district reported three more deaths while Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam reported two fatalities each. East Godavari, Kadapa, West Godavari and Nellore reported one death each, while five districts reported zero deaths.

East Godavari district reported 241 infections in 24 hours. It was followed by Nellore (174), Chittoor (107), Prakasam (86), Guntur (82), Visakhapatnam (61), Krishna (47), Kadapa (40), Srikakulam (28), West Godavari (21), Vizianagaram (9), Kurnool (8) and Anantapur (5).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,82,949), Chittoor (2,35,195), West Godavari (1,72,178), Guntur (1,70,737), Anantapur (1,56,799), Visakhapatnam (1,53,834), Nellore (1,37,712), Prakasam (1,31,975), Kurnool (1,23,595), Srikakulam (1,21,463), Krishna (1,11,744), Kadapa (1,11,673) and Vizianagaram (81,857).