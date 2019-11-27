Constitution is created for a civilisation: Governor

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said that the Union government launched a campaign focussing on creating awareness on the fundamental duties throughout the country on Tuesday marking the Constitutional Day. The campaign would conclude on April 14, 2020, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Addressing the 70th Constitution Day celebrations held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Tuesday, the Governor said that the ‘Samvidhan Divas’, marks the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution which came into effect from 26th January, 1950.

Stating that the process of drafting the Indian Constitution began in 1946, when the country was passing through a great turmoil, Mr. Harichandan said that the Constituent Assembly went about its task to create a Constitution not just for a nation but virtually for a civilisation.

“A task, which was herculean and was an act of high responsibility as it had to balance out the aspirations of a hugely complex and heterogeneous Indian populace. India’s Constitution was considered by many as a miracle. It is the cornerstone of the nation as it lays the foundation of the governance of our nation,” he said.

Another important feature of the Constitution is the Rule of Law, which implies that no man is above the law and all individuals are subject to the jurisdiction of the ordinary courts. Absence of arbitrary power is the first essential feature of Rule of Law, upon which our whole constitutional system is based. Governance must be by rule, and not arbitrary, vague and discretionary, he said. Quoting Granville Austin, an American scholar, the Governor that “the Indian Constitution is first and foremost a social document.”

Minister for Higher Education A. Suresh said that the efforts of our founding fathers was evident as the Constitution has stood the test of time even after 70 years. He also bemoaned the fact that those who are following the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar are called as Dalits.

“Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has imbibed the spirit of Dr. Ambedkar in launching several programmes aimed at upliftment of Dalits and underprevilaged sections,” he said.

ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar, Tadikonda MLA U. Sridevi and District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar were among those present.