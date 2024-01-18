GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress will make a ‘dramatic comeback’ in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should make his stand clear on the governance of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, says the former Union Minister

January 18, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NELLORE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
All sections of the people in Andhra Pradesh, particularly Dalits, have been disillusioned with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, alleges Congress leader Chinta Mohan.

All sections of the people in Andhra Pradesh, particularly Dalits, have been disillusioned with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, alleges Congress leader Chinta Mohan.

Claiming that all sections of the people, particularly the Dalits, have been disillusioned with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has said that the Congress is all set to “make a dramatic comeback’ in the State in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the media here on January 18 (Thursday), Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the Dalits were feeling betrayed by the YSRCP government for they were “deprived of housing schemes, jobs, educational scholarships, and bank assistance for entrepreneurial schemes”.

“By making the SC Finance Corporation defunct, the State government has diverted over ₹7,000 crore for the Navaratnalu schemes,” the Congress leader said.

Referring to the scheduled inauguration of the Ambedkar statue by the Chief Minister in Vijayawada on January 19, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, having “ditched the Dalits,” had no moral right to hold the event.

Terming Ambedkar as the epitome of honesty, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the visionary leader was known for his austerity in political life. “In 1991, Ambedkar’s wife, who was living a hand-to-mouth life in Mumbai, denied any assistance from the Central government, despite the request of then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. YSRCP government’s political drama over the Ambedkar statue would undermine the great leader’s legacy,” Mr. Chinta Mohan added.

The Congress leader also demanded that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu make his stand clear on the governance of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

