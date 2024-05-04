Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Tirupati

May 04, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Congress leader and Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy formally joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), here on Saturday, in the presence of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is also the Rajampet MP candidate.

Hailing from a political family of three generations, Mr. Naveen formerly served as a municipal councillor in Tirupati and fought several legal battles against alleged violations of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

A close follower of Mr. Kiran, he joined the former CM when the Jai Samaikhyandhra Party floated after the bifurcation of the state. Mr. Kiran said that his entry would help strengthen the party in Tirupati. BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Siva Prakash and State secretary N. Madhukar also welcomed him.