GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leader hurt following clash with city assembly ticket aspirant in Rajamahendravaram

February 14, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram city Congress party coordinator Balepalli Murali was allegedly attacked physically by city assembly ticket aspirant Boda Venkat, here, on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the end of a party meeting, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh Congress party in-charge Manickam Tagore, who reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming elections. 

According to party sources, the apparent reason for the clash between the two leaders was the sudden change in route of Mr. Tagore and the other leaders’ visit. On a condition of anonymity, a Congress leader told The Hindu, “Mr. Murali has been attacked by Mr. Venkat, an aspirant of city assembly ticket in the next elections. Mr. Murali has survived with an injury on his nose, and is being treated in a private hospital”.

The victim has lodged a complaint against Mr. Venkat.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.