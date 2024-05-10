GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress is committed to implementing A.P. Reorganisation Act, granting SCS, and stopping VSP privatisation, says Shashi Tharoor

People no longer are ready to believe BJP’s ‘Hindutva’ narrative in the name of Ram Mandir, and the saffron party has no answers to questions on unemployment, rising prices and fall in incomes, he avers

Published - May 10, 2024 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Madhugopal
Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor.

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor says that things are looking bright for the Congress party after the first three phases of general elections, and the BJP has lost control of its narrative, and has no answers to the questions on unemployment, rising prices and fall in income.

Mr. Shashi Tharoor was in the city on Friday to campaign on behalf of the Congress candidates for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat P. Satya Reddy and for Assembly constituencies G. Srinivasa Rao (East), L. Raja Rao (North), V. Santosh (South), Hasini Varma (Bheemunipatnam) and P. Bhagath (Pendurthi).

Interacting with the media, Mr. Shashi Tharoor wondered what have the people got after 10 years of BJP rule. “The Special Category Status (SCS), the Polavaram project and other assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled. This election is about you (voters) and the Congress is committed to its ‘Nyay’ manifesto,” he asserted.

When its 2014 narrative of ‘development’ had failed, with large-scale unemployment and demonetisation resulting in layoffs, and closure of micro and small enterprises, the BJP ran on ‘national security’ with ‘Phulwama’ and ‘Balakot’ ahead of the 2019 elections. “Today, that’s no longer possible because the Chinese are parked at 26 of the 65 joint patrolling points on the borders, posing a threat to India’s national security,” Mr. Shashi Tharoor observed.

He said they (the BJP) were now trying to sell ‘Hindutva’ in the name of Ram Mandir, but they would no longer be able to continue the narrative as the people were asking about the promise of jobs, rising prices and dip in incomes.

He said the Congress party, if voted to power, would implement SCS for five years. Saying that there was no justification to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said the Congress party would not allow it to happen as it would affect one-lakh workers and their families. The party would also reverse the decision on freezing of budget for the Polavaram project and ensure its early completion, he said.

Mr. Shashi Tharoor said that it was unfortunate that the YSRCP government was supporting the BJP, though the latter had failed to implement the assurances given to the State. The TDP, which had severed its ties with the BJP before the last elections, now surrendered to it, he added.

Replying to queries, he said that there was no dearth of leaders in the A.P. unit of the Congress. He said that “APCC president Y.S. Sharmila is important for the party as she brings with her the legacy of her father, the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.”

To another query on the possibility of post-poll alliance with the YSRCP, he said, “We have not closed our doors on anyone as our goal is to stop the misrule of the BJP.”

